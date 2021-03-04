First Trust Advisors LP Sells 99,121 Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in XP were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XP in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of XP by 94.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in XP in the third quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC bought a new position in XP in the fourth quarter worth $696,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

XP stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. XP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.70.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

