Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,429 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $45,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 110.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.