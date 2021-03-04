Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 43,326 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 3.37% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNP. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $9.40 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $176.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.64.

TNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

