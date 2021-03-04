Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,855 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,855 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $99.39.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.