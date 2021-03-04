Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.70.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $20,538,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,688,922 shares of company stock worth $285,724,655 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

