Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 110.38% from the stock’s previous close.

PRTK has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $177,244.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,995.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $174,882.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 572,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,956 shares of company stock worth $837,222. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

