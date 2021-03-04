Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) PT Raised to $25.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RDUS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 40,542 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 153,837 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

