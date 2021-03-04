Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $859,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7,981.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 222,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 219,494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 85,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,263 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

