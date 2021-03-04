Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHVS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $42.86.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.