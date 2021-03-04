Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. Atlas has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the third quarter worth $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the third quarter worth $694,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Atlas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas by 95.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 129,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Atlas by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

