Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.29.

DISCA stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. Discovery has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $61.93.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Discovery by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Discovery by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Discovery by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

