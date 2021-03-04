East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

EWBC opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $75.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,438 shares of company stock worth $664,035 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 205.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 30,618 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

