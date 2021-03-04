Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $78.90 on Monday. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $86.33. The company has a market capitalization of $799.97 million, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $61,740.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,312.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Citi Trends by 498.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

