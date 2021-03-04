iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $237,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after buying an additional 1,018,342 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after buying an additional 668,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after buying an additional 598,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 444.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 716,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after buying an additional 585,317 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $109.28 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.05.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

