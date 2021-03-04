Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Proofpoint stock opened at $117.51 on Thursday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,648 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

