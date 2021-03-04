Swiss National Bank Buys 13,000 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in International Money Express by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in International Money Express by 887.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in International Money Express by 96.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMXI stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $564.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,452. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

