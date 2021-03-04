Swiss National Bank Invests $1.21 Million in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth about $112,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACCD opened at $44.21 on Thursday. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

