Swiss National Bank Acquires 800 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Willdan Group worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Willdan Group by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.57 million, a P/E ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

