Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBSI. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

BBSI opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $569.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.