Aperio Group LLC Reduces Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,848.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 330.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEL opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Truist boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

