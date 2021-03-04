Aperio Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $47,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of STRA opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.61. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,716 shares of company stock worth $1,948,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.