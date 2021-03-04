Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.99. 1,807,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,291,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 29,331 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 55,644 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

