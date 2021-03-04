Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,092 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CXP opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

