Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Trading Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $73.56 and last traded at $73.67. 20,447,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 24,486,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.63.

Specifically, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,112. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.