Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Trading 5.2% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 1,471,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,333,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO James V. Caruso purchased 37,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at $109,756.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jarrod Longcor purchased 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000. Corporate insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 709,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.