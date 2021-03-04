McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading Up 5.6%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 4,556,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,752,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on MUX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,991 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth $37,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

