Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 1,769,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,191,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 543,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.