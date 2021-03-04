Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Short Interest Update

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the January 28th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLBS shares. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.