Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) Major Shareholder Sells $645,384.60 in Stock

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 62,356 shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $645,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $106,500.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMKRU opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.