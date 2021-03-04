Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the January 28th total of 42,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CCNC stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39. Code Chain New Continent has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $11.62.
About Code Chain New Continent
