Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the January 28th total of 42,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CCNC stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39. Code Chain New Continent has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $11.62.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

