Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $657,641.70 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $657,641.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,186,578.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EW opened at $84.25 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average is $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

