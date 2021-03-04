Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $810,906.21 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total value of $810,906.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,004,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,172,109.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $230.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $255.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,555,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

