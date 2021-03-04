Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.94.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

XLNX stock opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.76 and its 200 day moving average is $126.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $173,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $120,108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xilinx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

