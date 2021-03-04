ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZIM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

