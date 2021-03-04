ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZIM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

