Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JKPTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:JKPTF opened at $19.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. Gamesys Group has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

