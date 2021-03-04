Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Buy”

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $105.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $303.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.57. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

