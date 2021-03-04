CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $9.88. CHF Solutions shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 71,173 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.26% and a negative return on equity of 173.61%.

Several analysts have commented on CHFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHFS. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CHF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.55.

CHF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

