WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.45.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of WEC opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,176,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,612,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 69,841 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

