Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Irish Residential Properties REIT stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $1.82.
About Irish Residential Properties REIT
Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.