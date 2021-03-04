Swiss National Bank Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Forma Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

