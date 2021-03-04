SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,580 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $93.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $233.58 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

