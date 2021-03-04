Swiss National Bank Takes $1.37 Million Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 150,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after buying an additional 52,975 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

