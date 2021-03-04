Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Shares of ADNT opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

