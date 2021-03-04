SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.78% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of EMTY opened at $18.99 on Thursday. ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19.

