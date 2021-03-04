SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Renasant by 60.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other Renasant news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,130 shares of company stock worth $1,616,665 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.