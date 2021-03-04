SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,085,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000.

CERT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

