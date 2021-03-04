US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,000 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in GrowGeneration by 23.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 234,045 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 46.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 299.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 153,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 869.57 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $67.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

