Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Athene were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Athene by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 285,872 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $49.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Athene in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.