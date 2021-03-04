Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Radware were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 3.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,485,000 after acquiring an additional 65,874 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 3.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,815,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 80,781 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Radware by 3,217.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 394,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 382,885 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RDWR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

RDWR stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

