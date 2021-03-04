NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NFYEF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NFI Group from $23.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on NFI Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.